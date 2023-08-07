ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.14. 187,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.02. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

