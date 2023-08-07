ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Stock Up 1.7 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

PAYX stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,483. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

