ProVise Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,279 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $116,319,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $97,734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $86,732,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,334,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.70.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.31%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996 in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

