ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,222,000. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 322.1% in the first quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,518,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 416.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 74,131 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KMLM traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,688. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $40.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30.

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

