ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.0 %

LLY traded up $4.59 on Monday, hitting $454.08. 2,395,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

