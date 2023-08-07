ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 1,360 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.27. 43,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,491. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average is $89.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $97.71.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

