ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 268,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 137,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CTA traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 36,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,466. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.