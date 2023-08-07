ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New $567,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.23. The company had a trading volume of 419,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,964. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.90. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.