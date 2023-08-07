ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,390 iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,061,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 272,923 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,346,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 230,522 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 628.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 210,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 181,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,315,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 446,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,403. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

