ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.30. The stock had a trading volume of 739,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,071. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

