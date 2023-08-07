ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM remained flat at $59.52 during trading hours on Monday. 1,215,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,002. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

