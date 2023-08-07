ProVise Management Group LLC Has $513,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.45. 3,629,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,026,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.17. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

