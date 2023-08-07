7,609 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth $1,075,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.7% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,413.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,747. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graco Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Graco stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 396,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

