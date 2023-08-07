21,700 Shares in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RMM traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,095. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

