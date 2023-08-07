Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Holdings Decreased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,413 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:DJD traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $43.82. 30,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,281. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $275.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82.

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

