Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,065,720,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

FTCS stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.37. 220,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.49. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

