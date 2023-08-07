Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,709,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,877. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $103.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

