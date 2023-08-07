Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BABA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.56. 12,473,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,800,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $92.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

