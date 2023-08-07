Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.44. 937,871 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.