Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,279,000 after buying an additional 159,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after buying an additional 3,973,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,664,000 after purchasing an additional 169,980 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $186.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,576,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,005. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $194.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

