Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 3,973 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.6% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 357,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KMF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.34. 112,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,100. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

