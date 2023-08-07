Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,594,894,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.81. The company had a trading volume of 65,636,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,323,445. The company has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,788.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

