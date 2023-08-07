Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 390 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $149.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

