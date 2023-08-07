Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $411,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Block by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,014 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Block by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,954,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $295,207.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,986,077.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $295,207.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,545,857. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,197,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,782,067. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of -146.25 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $92.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Monday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

