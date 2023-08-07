Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 222 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $119.66. 1,048,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,140. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.92. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

