Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.08. The stock had a trading volume of 229,123 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.45 and its 200 day moving average is $141.35.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

