Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,494. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.40.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.