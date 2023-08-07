Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,372,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,456. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

