Good Life Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 153.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after buying an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 367,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,705,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 890,111 shares of company stock worth $7,746,437. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CHPT traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,493,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,931,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.52.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

