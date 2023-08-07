Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,892,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,800,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.74. The stock had a trading volume of 904,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,295. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.53.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

