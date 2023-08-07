Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.04. 29,834,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,064,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.39. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.