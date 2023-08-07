Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,380,000 after buying an additional 6,695,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Exelon by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after buying an additional 5,584,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $158,678,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.97. 5,006,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,659,709. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

