Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 63.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,562,950,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,970. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.5 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $291.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,115. The stock has a market cap of $212.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.73 and a 200 day moving average of $282.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

