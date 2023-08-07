iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Lifted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EFV stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.08. 2,541,910 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

