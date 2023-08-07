7,028 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,860,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,867,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 213,872,911 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,010,377.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

