Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CAH traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,202. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.