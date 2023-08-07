Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 499 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761,361 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,233 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,795,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,345,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 342,415 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

MMP traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.84%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.47%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

