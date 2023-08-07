Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 626 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $119.34. 7,696,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,186,054. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $152.91. The company has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average is $120.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

