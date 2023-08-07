Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Reduced by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.99. 3,224,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,989. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.58%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

