Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

