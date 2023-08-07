Good Life Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VBR traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.37. 225,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

