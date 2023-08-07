Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $253,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.88. 900,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

