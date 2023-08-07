iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,624,000 after purchasing an additional 333,994 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,978 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,980,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,725. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.15. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

