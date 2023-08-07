Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 236 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,078,000 after acquiring an additional 565,145 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,230,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,831. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.