1,195 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 1.2 %

ACN stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $315.87. 1,526,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.26. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.