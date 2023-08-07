Good Life Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

Insider Activity

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.46. 2,491,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,233. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average is $81.34. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.