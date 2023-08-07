Good Life Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,679 Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,743,040,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SNSR stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $33.14. 70,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,502. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

