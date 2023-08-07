Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,911,080,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SNY. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

