Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,158 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,012,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $40.39.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

