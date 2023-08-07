Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13,561.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 132,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,307. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

